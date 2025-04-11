Fantasy Basketball
T.J. McConnell headshot

T.J. McConnell News: Moving to starting role Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

McConnell is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Magic.

The Pacers are resting their usual starters, so McConnell has been bumped to the first unit and will operate as the floor general. The veteran is averaging 7.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 0.8 steals per game since the All-Star break. This will be his first start of the 2024-25 season.

