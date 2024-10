McConnell closed Monday's 119-115 loss to the Magic with zero points (0-3 FG), one assist and one steal across six minutes.

Coach Rick Carlisle went away from the veteran point guard Monday night, opting instead to give a bit more run to Ben Sheppard. McConnell played an average of 17.7 minutes in his previous three outings, and it will be interesting to see if he reclaims those minutes going forward.