T.J. McConnell headshot

T.J. McConnell News: Plays well in limited minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2025 at 10:11am

McConnell logged seven points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), one rebound and six assists across 17 minutes during Tuesday's 128-115 loss to New York.

This was one of McConnell's best games in a while, but his workloads have left a lot to be desired. Through six February contests, McConnell is averaging 14.7 minutes per game with 7.3 points, 4.8 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 0.8 steals on 45.0 percent shooting from the field.

T.J. McConnell
Indiana Pacers
