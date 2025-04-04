T.J. McConnell News: Pops for 12 points in win
McConnell notched 12 points (6-7 FG), four rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal in 19 minutes during Friday's 140-112 victory over the Jazz.
McConnell reached double-digits for just the third time in the past 10 games, continuing what has been a somewhat disappointing season. With Tyrese Haliburton putting together another All-Star caliber season, McConnell has found meaningful minutes hard to come by. Across 74 games, he is averaging 9.2 points, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 17.9 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now