T.J. McConnell News: Records eight assists
McConnell supplied three points (1-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and eight assists across 16 minutes during Wednesday's 135-131 victory over the Mavericks.
Despite another limited workload, McConnell racked up some dimes in a hurry as per usual. He's been well outside the top-200 of nine-category formats over his last 10 games, averaging 6.6 points, 4.6 assists, 1.7 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 1.0 turnovers in 16.6 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now