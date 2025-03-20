Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
March Madness Offer
BetMGM: $1,500 First Bet Offer with Promo Code: ROTOSPORTS
T.J. McConnell headshot

T.J. McConnell News: Records eight assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

McConnell supplied three points (1-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and eight assists across 16 minutes during Wednesday's 135-131 victory over the Mavericks.

Despite another limited workload, McConnell racked up some dimes in a hurry as per usual. He's been well outside the top-200 of nine-category formats over his last 10 games, averaging 6.6 points, 4.6 assists, 1.7 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 1.0 turnovers in 16.6 minutes.

T.J. McConnell
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now