T.J. McConnell News: Records eight assists

McConnell supplied three points (1-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and eight assists across 16 minutes during Wednesday's 135-131 victory over the Mavericks.

Despite another limited workload, McConnell racked up some dimes in a hurry as per usual. He's been well outside the top-200 of nine-category formats over his last 10 games, averaging 6.6 points, 4.6 assists, 1.7 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 1.0 turnovers in 16.6 minutes.