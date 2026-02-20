T.J. McConnell News: Starting Friday vs. Washington
McConnell is in the Pacers' starting lineup against the Wizards on Friday, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.
McConnell was cleared to play Friday after missing the Pacers' last two games due to a right hamstring injury, and he'll make his first start of the season due to the absence of Andrew Nembhard (back). McConnell's last start took place April 11 against the Magic, when he registered 12 points, three assists, one rebound, one steal and one block over 21 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring T.J. McConnell See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 119 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 1010 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 1010 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 Start/Sit: Time To Lean Into The Lakers39 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring T.J. McConnell See More