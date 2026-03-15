T.J. McConnell News: Starting Sunday
McConnell is starting Sunday versus the Bucks, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
This will be just the second start of the season for McConnell and it'll be Aaron Nesmith, Jarace Walker, Jalen Slawson and Ivica Zubac joining him in the first unit. In McConnell's previous start this season, he finished with nine points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one steal and two turnovers in 15 minutes.
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