T.J. McConnell News: Strong outing off bench in defeat

McConnell totaled 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 22 minutes during Sunday's 136-121 loss to the Grizzlies.

McConnell once again provided a nice spark off the Indiana bench in Sunday's defeat, leading all bench players in assists while concluding as one of four Pacers with 15 or more points. McConnell has has recorded at least 15 points in three outings this year, posting at least 15 points, four rebounds and four assists for the first time. The guard has now reached double figures in scoring in six of his last eight contests.