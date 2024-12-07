T.J. McConnell News: Strong production continues

McConnell totaled 17 points (8-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, five assists and two steals across 23 minutes during Friday's 132-123 victory over the Bulls.

McConnell was productive once again despite coming off the bench, scoring double-digits for the fifth consecutive game. Although his assist and steal numbers typically garner most of the attention, McConnell's ability to score the ball efficiently from the point guard position shouldn't be overlooked. He has shot at least 54 percent from the field in each of the past two seasons and is once again on track to replicate that, currently going at a career-best 56.2 percent across the first 23 games.