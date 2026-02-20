T.J. McConnell headshot

T.J. McConnell News: Will play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

McConnell (hamstring) is available for Friday's game against the Wizards, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

McConnell has missed the Pacers' last two games due to right hamstring soreness. The veteran point guard has been given the green light to play in Friday's game, and he could have an expanded role in his return as Andrew Nembhard (back) is listed as doubtful. McConnell has averaged 9.6 points, 4.9 assists, 1.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals over 17.4 minutes per game since the new year.

T.J. McConnell
Indiana Pacers
