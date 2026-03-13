T.J. McConnell News: Will play Friday
McConnell (hamstring) is good to go for Friday's game versus the Knicks, Jared Schwartz of the New York Post reports.
McConnell is back after a two-game absence, which will likely translate to fewer minutes for Ben Sheppard and Kam Jones. McConnell is averaging 9.3 points, 4.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game this season.
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