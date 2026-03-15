T.J. Warren News: Absent for personal reasons

Warren missed Saturday's 141-115 G League loss to the Noblesville Boom due to a personal issue.

Warren has made two starts in March, but his status is now in doubt as the exact cause of his absence remains unknown. Warren was averaging 20.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in the G League regular season before being sidelined. His place in the last game was covered by the NBA player on assignment Pacome Dadiet.