T.J. Warren News: Absent for personal reasons
Warren missed Saturday's 141-115 G League loss to the Noblesville Boom due to a personal issue.
Warren has made two starts in March, but his status is now in doubt as the exact cause of his absence remains unknown. Warren was averaging 20.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in the G League regular season before being sidelined. His place in the last game was covered by the NBA player on assignment Pacome Dadiet.
T.J. Warren
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring T.J. Warren See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 9May 9, 2023
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 7April 7, 2023
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Mailbag: Dr. A Talks Ben Simmons, Jalen Brunson, Bradley Beal + Much MoreFebruary 15, 2023
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 14February 14, 2023
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 10February 10, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring T.J. Warren See More