T.J. Warren headshot

T.J. Warren News: Absent for personal reasons

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Warren missed Saturday's 141-115 G League loss to the Noblesville Boom due to a personal issue.

Warren has made two starts in March, but his status is now in doubt as the exact cause of his absence remains unknown. Warren was averaging 20.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in the G League regular season before being sidelined. His place in the last game was covered by the NBA player on assignment Pacome Dadiet.

T.J. Warren
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring T.J. Warren See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring T.J. Warren See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 9
Author Image
Dan Bruno
May 9, 2023
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 7
Author Image
Dan Bruno
April 7, 2023
Fantasy Basketball Mailbag: Dr. A Talks Ben Simmons, Jalen Brunson, Bradley Beal + Much More
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Mailbag: Dr. A Talks Ben Simmons, Jalen Brunson, Bradley Beal + Much More
Author Image
Steve Alexander
February 15, 2023
NBA DFS: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 14
NBA
NBA DFS: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 14
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
February 14, 2023
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 10
Author Image
Dan Bruno
February 10, 2023