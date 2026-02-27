T.J. Warren headshot

T.J. Warren News: Comes off bench against Go-Go

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2026 at 10:44am

Warren (reconditioning) recorded 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three assists, three steals and two rebounds across 21 minutes in Thursday's 124-112 G League win over the Capital City Go-Go.

Warren featured for the first time in the 2025-26 season after seeing no action in almost one year. While he didn't get heavily involved in his return to action, the experienced forward logged a decent amount of minutes and could continue to be gradually introduced into the rotation in upcoming contests. In that case, he'll challenge Dink Pate for playing time.

T.J. Warren
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
