T.J. Warren News: Comes off bench against Go-Go

Warren (reconditioning) recorded 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three assists, three steals and two rebounds across 21 minutes in Thursday's 124-112 G League win over the Capital City Go-Go.

Warren featured for the first time in the 2025-26 season after seeing no action in almost one year. While he didn't get heavily involved in his return to action, the experienced forward logged a decent amount of minutes and could continue to be gradually introduced into the rotation in upcoming contests. In that case, he'll challenge Dink Pate for playing time.