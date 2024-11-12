T.J. Warren News: Continues to flourish

Warren tallied 30 points (13-24 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 127-117 win over the G League's Long Island Nets.

Warren has now dropped back-to-back 30-point double-doubles to start the G League season. As an experienced NBA veteran, Warren will likely be one of the team's top performers all year.