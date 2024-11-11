T.J. Warren News: Dominant in G League debut

Warren played 36 minutes Sunday during Westchester's 118-99 win over Long Island and compiled 35 points (15-26 FG, 5-12 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists and a block.

Warren was dominant for Westchester in his G League debut as he led the team in points scored and finished third in rebounds. He was also efficient shooting the ball, as the 31-year-old converted on 57.7 percent of his field-goal attempts and 41.7 percent of his extra-point tries.