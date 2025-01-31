T.J. Warren News: Dominant in return

Warren played 39 minutes Thursday during Westchester's 119-111 loss to Osceola and compiled 33 points (13-24 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, seven assists, one steal and two blocks.

Warren missed the team's past five games due to a concussion but managed to make his return Thursday. He ended up having a dominant outing once again, leading the team in points scored, assists and blocks while converting on an efficient 54.2 percent of his field-goal attempts.