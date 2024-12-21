T.J. Warren News: Dominant in win
Warren played 38 minutes Thursday during Westchester's 127-119 win versus the Valley Suns and logged 27 points (9-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Warren led Westchester in both points scored and steals during Thursday's victory. This was the eleventh time this season that the-31-year-old scored 20 or more points in a game this season and is now averaging 25.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
