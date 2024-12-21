Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
T.J. Warren headshot

T.J. Warren News: Dominant in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Warren played 38 minutes Thursday during Westchester's 127-119 win versus the Valley Suns and logged 27 points (9-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Warren led Westchester in both points scored and steals during Thursday's victory. This was the eleventh time this season that the-31-year-old scored 20 or more points in a game this season and is now averaging 25.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

T.J. Warren
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now