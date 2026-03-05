T.J. Warren headshot

T.J. Warren News: Double-doubles in G League loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Warren posted 26 points (11-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and one steal over 38 minutes during the Westchester Knicks' 125-122 loss to the Delaware Blue Coats in Wednesday's G League game.

Warren scored 18 of his team-high 26 points during the second half of Wednesday's game and finished as Westchester's second-leading rebounder behind Trey Jemison (13). Warren has appeared in three G League games for Westchester since joining the team during the All-Star break and is averaging 19.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 2.0 threes over 28.6 minutes per game. The 2014 first-rounder has not seen NBA-level action since the 2023-24 season as a member of the Timberwolves.

T.J. Warren
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring T.J. Warren See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring T.J. Warren See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 9
Author Image
Dan Bruno
May 9, 2023
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 7
Author Image
Dan Bruno
April 7, 2023
Fantasy Basketball Mailbag: Dr. A Talks Ben Simmons, Jalen Brunson, Bradley Beal + Much More
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Mailbag: Dr. A Talks Ben Simmons, Jalen Brunson, Bradley Beal + Much More
Author Image
Steve Alexander
February 15, 2023
NBA DFS: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 14
NBA
NBA DFS: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 14
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
February 14, 2023
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 10
Author Image
Dan Bruno
February 10, 2023