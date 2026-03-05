T.J. Warren News: Double-doubles in G League loss

Warren posted 26 points (11-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and one steal over 38 minutes during the Westchester Knicks' 125-122 loss to the Delaware Blue Coats in Wednesday's G League game.

Warren scored 18 of his team-high 26 points during the second half of Wednesday's game and finished as Westchester's second-leading rebounder behind Trey Jemison (13). Warren has appeared in three G League games for Westchester since joining the team during the All-Star break and is averaging 19.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 2.0 threes over 28.6 minutes per game. The 2014 first-rounder has not seen NBA-level action since the 2023-24 season as a member of the Timberwolves.