T.J. Warren News: Drops 30 points Friday

Warren compiled 30 points (11-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, four steals and a block across 40 minutes Friday during Westchester's 129-109 win versus the Raptors 905.

Warren continues to produce for Westchester as he finished second on the team in both points and rebounds Friday. This was the second consecutive game that the 31-year-old scored at least 30 points, a feat he has now accomplished five times total this season in just nine games played.