T.J. Warren News: Drops 30 points in loss
Warren played 40 minutes Sunday during Westchester's 129-127 G League loss versus Capital City and compiled 30 points (12-24 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block.
Warren was spectacular for Westchester despite the loss, leading the team in both points and rebounds en route to recording his fourth double-double of the year. The 31-year-old has scored 30 or more points four times this season despite having played just eight games.
T.J. Warren
Free Agent
