T.J. Warren News: Game-high 31 points in G League

Warren registered 31 points (10-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, six assists, four steals and one block in 39 minutes during Sunday's 119-114 G League win over the Raptors 905.

Warren has scored at least 30 points in three straight and four of the last five games. He tied his season-high marks in assists and made three-pointers during Sunday's spectacular showing.