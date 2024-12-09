T.J. Warren News: Game-high 31 points in G League
Warren registered 31 points (10-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, six assists, four steals and one block in 39 minutes during Sunday's 119-114 G League win over the Raptors 905.
Warren has scored at least 30 points in three straight and four of the last five games. He tied his season-high marks in assists and made three-pointers during Sunday's spectacular showing.
T.J. Warren
Free Agent
