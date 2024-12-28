T.J. Warren News: Leading scorer in loss

Warren played 32 minutes Friday during Westchester's 138-117 loss versus Motor City and compiled 17 points (6-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and a block.

Warren was one of Westchester's few bright spots during Friday's loss as he led the team in points scored while shooting 40.0 percent from the field. Warren continues to produce this season as he now averages 24.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists across 16 outings so far this season.