T.J. Warren News: Leading scorer in loss

Warren played 40 minutes Thursday during Westchester's 121-107 loss versus Austin and compiled 31 points (13-26 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and a steal.

Warren had a productive outing despite the loss as he led the team in both points scored and assists while shooting an efficient 50.0 percent from the floor. Thursday's performance also marked the 13th time this season that the 31-year-old managed to score 30 or more points in a game.