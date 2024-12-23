T.J. Warren News: Leading scorer in win

Warren played 33 minutes Sunday during Westchester's 125-119 win over the Skyforce and compiled 24 points (9=20 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and a steal.

Warren led Westchester in points scored during Sunday's victory in the Winter Showcase Cup championship game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field. He ended up averaging 25.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists across 15 games played in the Showcase Cup.