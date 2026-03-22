T.J. Warren headshot

T.J. Warren News: Logs 11 points in G League return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2026 at 9:36am

Warren (personal) generated 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 15 minutes in Saturday's 129-98 G League loss to the College Park Skyhawks.

Warren made his first appearance since March 6, but he had minimal involvement and failed to reach his usual level of offensive production. The forward made two straight starts before his absence, posting 25 and 26 points, respectively, in those contests. He'll challenge Isaiah Roby for playing time in upcoming games.

T.J. Warren
 Free Agent
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