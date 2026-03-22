T.J. Warren News: Logs 11 points in return

Warren (personal) generated 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 15 minutes in Saturday's 129-98 G League loss to the College Park Skyhawks.

Warren bounced back to the squad for his first appearance since March 6, but he had reduced involvement and failed to reach his usual scoring numbers this time. The forward made two straight starts before his absence, posting 25 and 26 points, respectively, in those contests. He'll challenge Isaiah Roby for playing time in upcoming games.