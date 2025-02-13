T.J. Warren News: Logs season-high assists

Warren played 37 minutes Wednesday during Westchester's 126-119 loss versus the Squadron and tallied 29 points (11-23 FG, 7-15 3Pt), five rebounds, eight assists, a steal and two blocks.

Warren finished second on the team in points scored and also managed to record a season-high eight assists. The 31-year-old was also dominant from beyond the arc as he connected on seven three-point attempts for the second time in his last four games played.