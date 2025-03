Warren recorded 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt), 12 rebounds, 10 assists and one block in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 110-93 win over the Long Island Nets.

Warren's team-high 10 assists helped him tally his first triple-double of the season. Warren has displayed solid efficiency this season, posting 46.4/36.2/88.5 shooting splits.