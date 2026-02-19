T.J. Warren headshot

T.J. Warren News: Out due to reconditioning

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Warren (reconditioning) is out for Thursday's G League game against the Grand Rapids Gold.

Warren linked back up with the Westchester Knicks during the All-Star break, but he hasn't appeared in a game at any level since March of last year and needs more time to get his legs back under him. That said, it shouldn't be long before the veteran forward makes his first appearance of the 2025-26 campaign, and a featured role in the G League could be in store for Warren upon his season debut.

T.J. Warren
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
