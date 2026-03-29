T.J. Warren News: Productive in G League win Saturday
Warren finished with 25 points (8-17 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 36 minutes in Saturday's 123-121 G League win over the Windy City Bulls.
Warren improved with his shot from downtown Saturday after making only one of his seven attempts from that distance in a recent win over the Long Island Nets. He was also productive on the offensive end after scoring 14 points or less in each of his previous three outings.
T.J. Warren
Free Agent
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