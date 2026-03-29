T.J. Warren News: Productive in win Saturday

Warren finished with 25 points (8-17 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 36 minutes in Saturday's 123-121 G League win over the Windy City Bulls.

Warren improved with his shot from downtown Saturday after making only one of his seven attempts from that distance in a recent win over the Long Island Nets. He was also productive on the offensive end after scoring 14 points or less in each of his previous three outings.