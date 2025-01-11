Fantasy Basketball
T.J. Warren

T.J. Warren News: Scores 20 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Warren played 31 minutes Friday during Westchester's 152-102 loss versus Sioux Falls and compiled 20 points (7-19 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Warren managed to have a solid outing despite the loss as he led the team in points scored and finished second in rebounds. However, he had an inefficient shooting performance, converting on just 36.8 percent of his field-goal attempts and 30.0 percent of his three-point tries.

T.J. Warren
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
