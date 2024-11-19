T.J. Warren News: Scores 22 points Sunday

Warren tallied 22 points (9-21 FG, 2-5 3P5, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, six assists and two steals across 36 minutes Sunday during Westchester's 118-110 loss to Maine.

Warren was one of the few bright spots during Sunday's loss as he led the team in assists and finished second in points scored. The 31-year-old has had a strong start to the season, 25.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists across his first four appearances.