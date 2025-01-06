T.J. Warren News: Shines in G League victory

Warren posted 32 points (12-23 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 38 minutes in Monday's 149-145 overtime G League win over the Osceola Magic.

Warren returned to action after missing the G League Knicks' last three games due to an illness. The 31-year-old led Westchester in scoring Monday, and he has now recorded eight 30-plus-point outings across 18 G League appearances this season.