T.J. Warren News: Stellar outing in win

Warren played 44 minutes Friday during Westchester's 136-133 win over the Charge and tallied 47 points (14-23 FG, 7-13 FG, 9-10 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block.

Warren had his best outing of the season Friday, scoring a career-high 47 points in addition to converting on an efficient 60.6 percent of his field-goal attempts and 53.8 percent of his three-point tries. He also led the team in rebounds en route to compiling his fifth double-double of the campaign.