T.J. Warren News: Surpasses 30 points in defeat

Warren ended with 31 points (12-24 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals over 41 minutes in Sunday's 131-125 loss to Delaware.

Warren shined for Westchester in a high-scoring defeat Sunday, leading all players in the contest in scoring while leading all Knicks in threes made to go along with a trio of steals defensively. Warren has averaged 26.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals over six G League outings this season.