Tobias Harris Injury: Doubtful for Monday
Harris (hip) is doubtful for Monday's meeting with the Thunder.
Harris is slated for a rest day on the front end of a back-to-back set, which should lead to more minutes for Ronald Holland and Bobi Klintman. Check back for official confirmation on Harris' status closer to Monday's tipoff.
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