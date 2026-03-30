Tobias Harris Injury: Downgraded to out
Harris (hip) is out for Monday's game with the Thunder.
Harris is joining most of Detroit's starting lineup in street clothes Monday, which is the first half of a back-to-back set. Javonte Green and Ronald Holland are both firmly on the streaming map in most fantasy leagues versus Oklahoma City.
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