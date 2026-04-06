Tobias Harris Injury: Downgraded to out Monday
Harris (knee) is out for Monday's game against Orlando.
Harris was downgraded to doubtful earlier in the day Monday, and he's now been officially ruled out due to a bruised left knee and left hip injury management. Ronald Holland, Javonte Green and Kevin Huerter should be in the mix for more looks with Harris sidelined.
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