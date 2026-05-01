Tobias Harris headshot

Tobias Harris Injury: Goes through shootaround

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Harris (ankle) participated in Friday's morning shootaround, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Harris remains questionable for Game 6 against the Magic, but he's trending in the right direction. The veteran forward produced 23 points (9-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-7 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two steals across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 116-109 victory.

Tobias Harris
Detroit Pistons
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