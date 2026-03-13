Tobias Harris Injury: Iffy for Friday
Harris is questionable for Friday's game against Memphis with left hip soreness.
The Pistons are contemplating a maintenance day for Harris during the second leg of this back-to-back set. If Harris is unable to give it a go, Javonte Green and Ronald Holland would be candidates to step into larger roles at the forward spots.
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