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Tobias Harris Injury: Iffy for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 11:05am

Harris is questionable for Friday's game against Memphis with left hip soreness.

The Pistons are contemplating a maintenance day for Harris during the second leg of this back-to-back set. If Harris is unable to give it a go, Javonte Green and Ronald Holland would be candidates to step into larger roles at the forward spots.

Tobias Harris
Detroit Pistons
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