Tobias Harris Injury: Iffy for Saturday
Harris (hip) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Minnesota.
Harris has been a regular on the injury report recently due to left hip soreness and could be held out of Saturday's contest. If the veteran forward isn't cleared to play, Ronald Holland and Javonte Green would be candidates to see increased burn.
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