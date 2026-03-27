Tobias Harris headshot

Tobias Harris Injury: Iffy for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Harris (hip) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Minnesota.

Harris has been a regular on the injury report recently due to left hip soreness and could be held out of Saturday's contest. If the veteran forward isn't cleared to play, Ronald Holland and Javonte Green would be candidates to see increased burn.

Tobias Harris
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tobias Harris See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tobias Harris See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
10 days ago