Tobias Harris Injury: Iffy for Wednesday
Harris is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies due to a left hip impingement.
Harris is in danger of missing his first game of the season. With Cade Cunningham (hip) likely to miss a third straight game, the Pistons' depth could be seriously tested. If Harris is sidelined, Simone Fontecchio, Ron Holland and Isaiah Stewart would be candidates for increased roles.
