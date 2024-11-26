Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Tobias Harris headshot

Tobias Harris Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 26, 2024 at 2:48pm

Harris is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies due to a left hip impingement.

Harris is in danger of missing his first game of the season. With Cade Cunningham (hip) likely to miss a third straight game, the Pistons' depth could be seriously tested. If Harris is sidelined, Simone Fontecchio, Ron Holland and Isaiah Stewart would be candidates for increased roles.

Tobias Harris
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now