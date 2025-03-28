Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tobias Harris headshot

Tobias Harris Injury: Late scratch Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Harris has been ruled out for Friday's game against Cleveland due to a left calf contusion, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The left calf injury is a new concern for Harris, who hasn't missed an outing since March 8. Malik Beasley will draw the start due to Harris being sidelined. The veteran forward's next chance to play will come Sunday against Minnesota.

Tobias Harris
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now