Tobias Harris Injury: Late scratch Friday
Harris has been ruled out for Friday's game against Cleveland due to a left calf contusion, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.
The left calf injury is a new concern for Harris, who hasn't missed an outing since March 8. Malik Beasley will draw the start due to Harris being sidelined. The veteran forward's next chance to play will come Sunday against Minnesota.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now