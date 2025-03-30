Fantasy Basketball
Tobias Harris headshot

Tobias Harris Injury: Late scratch Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2025 at 4:12pm

Harris was a late scratch from Sunday's game against the Timberwolves due to right Achilles tendinopathy, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Harris was initially given the green light to play in Sunday's game, but it appears his Achilles issue is more severe than initially thought. Malik Beasley will likely be inserted into the Pistons' starting five in Harris' absence.

