Tobias Harris Injury: Leaves early with leg injury

Harris won't return to Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers after suffering a leg injury in the third quarter.

Harris logged 25 minutes before checking out of the game for good with 2:53 remaining in the third quarter. The veteran forward finished with eight points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block. Until the Pistons provide a clearer update on the extent of his injury, Harris can be considered day-to-day heading into Friday's game against the 76ers.