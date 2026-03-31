Tobias Harris headshot

Tobias Harris Injury: Likely to play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Harris (hip) is probable for Tuesday's game against Toronto.

Harris is expected to be available for the second half of this back-to-back set. The veteran forward has averaged 14.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.4 blocks in 28.0 minutes per tilt in his last seven games, shooting 47.5 percent from the floor.

Tobias Harris
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tobias Harris See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tobias Harris See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
11 days ago