Tobias Harris Injury: Listed as probable
Harris is probable for Wednesday's game against the Hawks with left hip soreness.
Harris, along with Jalen Duren (knee), were late additions to the injury report with probable tags. With that in mind, the Pistons may be contemplating a maintenance day Thursday against the Pelicans.
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