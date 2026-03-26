Tobias Harris headshot

Tobias Harris Injury: Listed as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Harris (hip) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pelicans.

The veteran forward is in danger of sitting out the second end of this back-to-back set. If Harris winds up not playing, extra minutes would be freed up for Ronald Holland and Kevin Huerter on the wing Thursday.

Tobias Harris
Detroit Pistons
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