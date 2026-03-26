Tobias Harris Injury: Listed as questionable
Harris (hip) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pelicans.
The veteran forward is in danger of sitting out the second end of this back-to-back set. If Harris winds up not playing, extra minutes would be freed up for Ronald Holland and Kevin Huerter on the wing Thursday.
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