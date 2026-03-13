Tobias Harris Injury: Out Friday
Harris (hip) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.
Harris will be held out of the second leg of this back-to-back set due to left hip soreness. The veteran forward's next opportunity to play will come Sunday in Toronto. With Harris out, Javonte Green, Isaiah Stewart and Ronald Holland are candidates for increased playing time.
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